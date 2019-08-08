Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Patrick Zolk, 42, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 1 and charged with aggravated assault.
Mwamba Chilufya, 33, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 1 and charged with possession of CDS — marijuana under 50g.
Lauren Pinciotti, 33, of Southampton, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 4 and charged with fugitive from justice.
Jake Brandt, 19, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 4 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Christopher Butler, 34, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, was arrested July 4 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Kelly Slaght, 26, of Laurel, Maryland, was arrested July 4 and charged with possession of CDS — marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gregroy Bonano, 20, of Millville, was arrested July 5 and charged with resisting arrest, possession of CDS — marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Figueroa-Felician, 18, of Vineland, was arrested July 5 and charged with possession of CDS — marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jay Patel, 22, of Westfield, Massachusetts, was arrested July 6 and charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction.
Thomas Long, 34, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 6 and charged with possession of CDS.
Bryan Sperling, 20, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 6 and charged with underage possession of alcohol, hindering apprehension.
A 17-year-old male, of North Wildwood, was arrested July 6 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
A 16-year-old female, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 6 and charged with resisting arrest, obstruction.
Hayden Smith, 18, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 7 and charged with enter licensed premise underage.
James Trasser, 27, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 7 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Ryan Hemmingway, 22, of Erma, was arrested July 7 and charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing.
Emily McMonagle, 28, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 7 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Miranda Kochmer, 27, of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 7 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Dylan Mollica, 25, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 7 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Keith O'Donnell, 34, of Maple Shade, was arrested July 7 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Justin Coen, 19, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 7 and charged with possession of CDS — marijuana under 50g.
A 17-year-old female, of Woodbury, was arrested July 7 and charged with possession of CDS — marijuana under 50g.
Madelyn Guzzetti, 18, of West Deptford, was arrested July 8 and charged with possession of CDS — marijuana under 50g.
Sunny Walters, 18, of West Deptford, was arrested July 8 and charged with possession of CDS — marijuana under 50g.
Dale Kengeter, 27, of Villas, was arrested July 9 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Ava Alban, 20, of Matawan, was arrested July 10 and charged with possession of CDS — marijuana under 50g.
Sophia Lombardo, 18, of Moorestown, was arrested July 10 and charged with possession of CDS — marijuana under 50g.
Christopher Tracy, 53, of North Wildwood, was arrested July 11 and charged with trespassing.
Manbir Singh, 21, of Rio Grande, was arrested July 11 and charged with trespassing.
Jerome Stanley, 72, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 12 and charged with theft, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Avery Walker, 19, of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 12 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Joseph Tumolo, 18, of Brookhaven, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 12 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Eileen Clauss, 64, of Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 12 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Ryan Small, 32, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 13 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Leanne Mahoney, 32, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 13 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50g.
Ashley Skala, 27, of Rockledge, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 13 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Mitchell, 20, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 13 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Justin Jordan, 27, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 13 and charged with fugitive from justice, possession of CDS.
Cameron Gately, 20, of Wrentham, Massachusetts, was arrested July 13 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
A 15-year-old male, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 13 and charged with theft.
Martin Brady, 53, of Hammonton, was arrested July 13 and charged with DWI.
Michael Hall, 20, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 14 and charged with theft, trespassing.
Marley Golato, 24, of Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 14 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Ashley Wagner, 27, of Aston, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 14 and charged with simple assault.
Joshua Macauley, 21, of Darby, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 14 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Nicole Christman, 37, of Villas, was arrested July 14 and charged with DWI.
Griffin Merkert, 20, of Suffern, New York, was arrested July 14 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Thomas Nolan, 23, of Haddonfield, was arrested July 15 and charged with disorderly conduct.
A 15-year-old male, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 15 and charged with shoplifting.
A 15-year-old male, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 15 and charged with shoplifting, underage possession of alcohol.