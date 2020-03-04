Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Dorothy Irons, 41, of Villas, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with theft.

Christopher Vesper, 27, of Villas, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with hindering apprehension, and possession of marijuana under 50g.

Joseph Steel, 39, of Villas, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with hindering apprehension, possession CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession drug paraphernalia)

Mark Little 19, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.

Christopher Jones 61, of North Wildwood, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Donna Braun 65, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Jonathan Aletriz-Pagan 35, of Wildwood, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with driving while intoxicated, and under the influence of CDS.

