Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Theresa Grier, 34, of Claymont, Delaware, was arrested July 16 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 17-year-old boy from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 16 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Jason Mignogna, 24, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 16 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Thomas Smith, 52, of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 17 and charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of CDS, possession of prohibited weapon, possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timothy Pooler, 20, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 18 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Edward Sander, 23, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 19 and charged with trespassing.
Anthony Mumford, 27, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 19 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g.
Christian Moore, 27, of Franklinville, was arrested July 20 and charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g.
Austin Hughes, 20, of West Deptford, was arrested July 20 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Edmund Anyzek, 19, of Wenonah, was arrested July 20 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
A 15-year-old boy from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 20 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g.
Conrod Williams, 32, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 20 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g.
Anthony Dinnocenti, 19, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 20 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Joshua Magee, 19, of Wyncote, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 20 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Ashley Reinhart, 24, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 20 and charged with fugitive from justice.
Andrew Seedes, 20, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 20 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
A 17-year old boy from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 20 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g.
Leveron Cameron, 30, of Norristown, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 20 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g.
Jonathan Carrie, 22, of Glassboro, was arrested July 21 and charged with possession of CDS-LSD, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
Leah Mottershead, 20, of Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 21 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Shawna Abrams, 20, of Abington, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 21 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Ryan McAneney, 29, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 21 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Stephen Kennedy, 29, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 21 and charged with obstruction.
Timothy Zemczak, 26, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 21 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Anthony Dalicandro, 22, of North Wildwood, was arrested July 21 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Steven Gonzalez, 18, of Wildwood, was arrested July 22 and charged with interference with transportation.
Justin Pekarovsky, 30, of Larksville, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 23 and charged with trespassing.
James Fee, 19, of Landsdale, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 25 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Madison Bowman, 19, of Cogan Station, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 26 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Randy Coco, 29, of Cape May Court House, was arrested July 26 and charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction.
Ronald Kelley, 49, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 27 and charged with possession of CDS-heroin, possession of hypodermic needle.
Joselyn Wonn, 25, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 27 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g.
Jamie Swindell, 36, of Villas, was arrested July 27 and charged with possession of CDS, possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffrey Pilla, 20, of Blackwood, was arrested July 27 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Anna Gelson, 20, of Flemington, was arrested July 27 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
John Taylor, 20, of Delran, was arrested July 27 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Elaina Palladino, 19, of Springfield, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 27 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Amanda Barth, 26, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 28 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Geoffrey Hutton, 39, of Springfield, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 28 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Thomas Meagher, 30, of Williamstown, was arrested July 28 and charged with criminal mischief.
Caitlyn Gentile, 28, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 28 and charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, escape, disorderly conduct.
Michael Friars, 31, of Woodbury, was arrested July 28 and charged with criminal mischief, obstruction.
Victoria Shain, 20, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 28 and charged with possession of false identification, underage possession of alcohol.
Ryan Cook, 34, of Opa Locka, Florida, was arrested July 28 and charged with disorderly conduct.
John Schanne, 26, of Mullica Hill, was arrested July 28 and charged with DWI.
Jason Wagher, 42, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 28 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Jonathan Chaliwit, 35, of Yonkers, New York, was arrested July 29 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin Osborne, 29, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 30 and charged with fugitive from justice.
Joshua Sipe, 18, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 30 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g.
Brandon Osborne, 21, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 30 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g.
Jake Hays, 18, of Erma, was arrested July 30 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sierra Stout, 20, of Westville, was arrested July 31 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
