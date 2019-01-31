North Wildwood receives $400,000 from state for accessibility work

NORTH WILDWOOD — The city has been awarded $400,000 from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs that will be used to make a number of Americans with Disabilities Act improvements at the Lou Booth Ampitheater, Mayor Patrick Rosenello announced.
“We are appreciative of the DCA’s award and very pleased that our application was so favorably received,” Rosenello said. “This money will help us make important ADA upgrades at Lou Booth Pavilion that will allow for greater and easier access to the facilities.”
The money comes from the DCA’s Small Cities Community Development Block Grant program — an extremely competitive program that provides grants to develop or improve public facilities and infrastructure.
Under its grant agreement with the state, the city will install ADA-compliant walkways to the seating, widen aisles, install an ADA-compliant platform and curbing, and adjust the gradient of sidewalks and curbing.
“For many years now, North Wildwood has been committed to improving access to public facilities,” Rosenello concluded. “This latest award is a continuation of that commitment, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on our community.”