North Wildwood vet honored on Armed Forces Day at Williamstown ShopRite

MONROE TOWNSHIP — A North Wildwood veteran was among those honored by the Zallie's ShopRites on Armed Forces Day.
At ShopRite of Williamstown, Charles Edward Hoffner, U.S. National Guard and Army Reserve, staff sergeant, from North Wildwood, and Thomas Dixon, U.S. Marine Corps lance corporal, from Hammonton, were among the honored guests.
“These veterans are our friends and neighbors and we look forward to thanking them in person for their service and bravery. Our luncheons provide an opportunity to gather six veterans per store to recognize the sacrifices they’ve made for our freedom. My late grandfather was in the service, and I know he would be so proud our family continues this tradition each year,” said Giuliana Zallie, director of marketing for her family’s seven ShopRite stores.
Veterans honored at the luncheon were chosen with the help of local VFW locations, which make sure different veterans are selected each year. Each veteran was welcome to bring up to four family members to enjoy the hot buffet lunch and attend the recognition ceremony. Each veteran received a $200 bank gift card, and other items, many created in-store by Zallie’s various departments. Gifts included a patriotic floral arrangement, gourmet fruit and cheese basket, and a Swarovski ornament bearing the inscription, “Home of the Free, Because of the Brave.”
The luncheons took place across the seven different Zallie's Supermarkets in Camden and Gloucester counties on Saturday, May 18.