You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Leader of the Wildwoods

North Wildwood vet honored on Armed Forces Day at Williamstown ShopRite

053019_wwl_shopritevet.jpeg

Veteran Charles Edward Hoffner, right, of North Wildwood, stands with ShopRite store owner Bruce Zallie. Hoffner was recognized at ShopRite of Williamstown for his time in the service.

 Teresa Hinke / Submitted

MONROE TOWNSHIP — A North Wildwood veteran was among those honored by the Zallie's ShopRites on Armed Forces Day.

At ShopRite of Williamstown, Charles Edward Hoffner, U.S. National Guard and Army Reserve, staff sergeant, from North Wildwood, and Thomas Dixon, U.S. Marine Corps lance corporal, from Hammonton, were among the honored guests.

“These veterans are our friends and neighbors and we look forward to thanking them in person for their service and bravery. Our luncheons provide an opportunity to gather six veterans per store to recognize the sacrifices they’ve made for our freedom. My late grandfather was in the service, and I know he would be so proud our family continues this tradition each year,” said Giuliana Zallie, director of marketing for her family’s seven ShopRite stores.

Veterans honored at the luncheon were chosen with the help of local VFW locations, which make sure different veterans are selected each year. Each veteran was welcome to bring up to four family members to enjoy the hot buffet lunch and attend the recognition ceremony. Each veteran received a $200 bank gift card, and other items, many created in-store by Zallie’s various departments. Gifts included a patriotic floral arrangement, gourmet fruit and cheese basket, and a Swarovski ornament bearing the inscription, “Home of the Free, Because of the Brave.” 

The luncheons took place across the seven different Zallie's Supermarkets in Camden and Gloucester counties on Saturday, May 18. 

Tags

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.