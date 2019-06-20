NORTH WILDWOOD — Olde New Jersey Avenue will be closed from Second Avenue to Chestnut Avenue starting at 7 a.m. Friday for the Italian Festival, police said in a news release.
Parking will be prohibited on the stretch starting at 5 a.m., police said.
Side streets in the area on Second and First avenues between Central and New Jersey avenues will also be closed.
Open alcoholic beverages are permitted only in the festival area until 11 p.m. Friday, police said.
There will be no parking along Olde New Jersey Avenue from Chestnut Avenue through Spruce Avenue between 9 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.
That stretch will remain open to traffic, and both sides of Olde New Jersey Avenue will be a designated zone for loading and unloading, police said.