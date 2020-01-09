WILDWOOD — For over 50 years, bingo has been played at American Legion Post 184, and 2020 will be no different.
The first bingo game of the season will kick off Jan. 8, with doors opening 5:30 p.m. Entry will cost $2 and boards vary from $1 to $5 each. This year, bingo will be held throughout the entire year, with a few closures for holidays only.
Last June, Post 184 re-opened the kitchen for Wednesday’s bingo games. The kitchen served different meals each week, with multiple combination platters available and freshly baked desserts. Players were happy to see the kitchen return, and Post 184 is expecting it to be a big hit in 2020. Over $4,000 was made in 2019, with those funds going directly to the building fund. The fund is responsible for costly repairs needed to Post 184 and has been a focus of fundraising since last year. In 2020, Post 184 has set a goal to reach $10,000 in proceeds from the kitchen to again benefit the building fund.
Weekly menus for the kitchen along with notices of closures or themed events can be found on Post 184’s website, legion184.org, or the Facebook page @legion184.
