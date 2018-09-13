WILDWOOD CREST – Recycling Center tags are still available to Borough of Wildwood Crest residents and second homeowners.
Borough residents and second homeowners can pick up tags at the Nesbitt Tourism Information Center (Rambler Road and the beach) through Saturday, Sept. 22. Hours are as follows: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 14-15 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 16 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday-Friday, Sept. 17-21 - 9:30 am to 4:30 pm; Saturday, Sept. 22 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.’ Sunday, Sept. 23 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
After Sept. 23, tags can be picked up at the tax collector’s office in Wildwood Crest Borough Hall (6101 Pacific Avenue) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
One permit tag is available free of charge to all Wildwood Crest residents and homeowners. Homeowners must provide proof of residency/Crest home ownership when picking up permit tags. The current 2018 tags are good through April 2019.
Those using the Recycling Center must present their permit tag to the employee at the entrance gate. The Recycling Center is available for use by Wildwood Crest residents and homeowners only. It is designed for residential household trash and recyclables drop-off only. Large bulk items will not be accepted for drop-off. Instead, residents and homeowners should call Public Works at 609-522-7446 to schedule a separate bulk pick-up.
The Recycling Center is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday through Sept. 30. Winter hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Winter hours run from Oct. 1 through April 30.
The Wildwood Crest Recycling Center is located on Bayview Drive between Newark and Jefferson Avenues.
For further information, contact the Wildwood Crest Department of Public Works at 609-522-7446, the Nesbitt Tourism Information Center at 609-522-0221 or log on to WildwoodCrest.org.