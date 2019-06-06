You are the owner of this article.
The Leader of the Wildwoods

Road closings, parking restrictions this weekend in North Wildwood

North Wildwood Police Department

NORTH WILDWOOD — Road closings and parking restrictions will be in effect in the city starting Friday to accommodate Mummers Weekend, police said Thursday.

On Friday there will be no parking from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. along Olde New Jersey Avenue from First Avenue to Spruce Avenue.

The area will remain open for traffic. Both sides of Olde New Jersey Avenue will be designated a loading/unloading zone.

On Saturday there will be no parking from 1 to 8 p.m. along Olde New Jersey Avenue from Second Avenue to Spruce Avenue and on First Avenue between Central and Olde New Jersey avenues.

The area will be closed for the New Year's in North Wildwood Mummers Brigade and String Band Show. Expect delays, police said.

No parking will resume from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday along Olde New Jersey Avenue from First Avenue to Spruce Avenue, but the area will reopen for traffic. Both sides of Olde New Jersey Avenue will be designated a loading/unloading zone.

