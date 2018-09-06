WILDWOOD — It’s the largest and loudest event at the shore. An annual rally that draws upward of 80,000 riders. Matte black helmets. Leather from head to toe. Boot-clad feet swung over two wheels and 1,500 ccs.
In Wildwood, chrome will shine.
The resort town is welcoming Roar to the Shore back home for the 23rd straight year this weekend from Sept. 6 through 9. The biker extravaganza will take over the town as riders from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York descend on the island for three days of throttle-rattling riding and plenty of camaraderie.
Roar promoter Joe Murray said the event has become one of the East Coast’s premier motorcycle rallies. It’s the perfect setting, he said, and has been since its humble origins more than two decades ago.
“It’s always been a hit,” Murray said. “It’s grown every year since it started. The first year it was 178 people in a little parking lot, and it just grew from there. There’s so much for them to do here. There are very few settings like (Wildwood). You’ve got the rally, but really there are so many things to do.”
The free event invites all interested bikers. There is no need to trailer your bikes, according to organizers, as the town encourages riders to experience the Wildwoods behind a set of handlebars.
As the event’s popularity has grown, so too has the crowd it attracts. This isn’t your cliched, road-weary, roughneck bike crop, Murray said, but a collection of individuals who all share a passion for their bikes.
“We have doctors. We have lawyers. There are so many professionals that ride,” Murray said. “We like to say that the doctors take their scrubs off for the weekend and put their leather on and come down.”
The weekend includes several special events, like a custom bike show, nighttime motorcycle and light shows, and a stunt show.
There are also two large vendor areas for browsing custom motorcycle gear, parts and clothes, as well as getting some grub and grabbing a beer. Both are located along Oak Avenue between Atlantic and Pacific avenues.
Another event held during the weekend is the Rubber Duck Ride, a scenic ride throughout Cape May County that ends on the Wildwood Boardwalk. Despite the leather and tattoos, the duck ride is a look into the bighearted side of the biker community. Proceeds from the event go to charities throughout the Wildwood area.
Roar to the Shore and Wildwood have made a great team over the years.
The rally is a boon to the local economy, Murray said. The tens of thousands of bikers are here spending their money not only with other motorcycle vendors in Wildwood just for the event, but at bars and restaurants and local hotels.
Wildwoods Convention Center Director of Marketing Ben Rose said the Roar to the Shore starts what he calls Wildwood’s “second season,” a post-Labor Day run at the shore that includes several consecutive weekends of big events.
The biggest perhaps — competing closely with other mega-popular events like the upcoming Irish Fall Festival — is the motorcycle rally, and Wildwood is happy to have them.
“They come down here, and they spend a bucket of money all over the place,” Murray said. “They help the economy so much.”
In the end, Roar to the Shore is a celebration of all things two-wheeled. From the riders to the visitors and anyone who is drawn to the sight of a bike, Roar to the Shore is motorcycle mecca, at least for a weekend.
“It’s amazing seeing all the bikes here and in so many locations,” Murray said. “You see them everywhere you go, you hear them driving everywhere you go, and there are events all over the place going on.”
For more information about the weekend, including event schedules, maps and vendor information, visit roartotheshoreonline.com.