Run to Remember honors veterans, those lost and their families

On Sunday, May 26, the second annual Run to Remember will be held in North Wildwood to benefit our veterans and those that have lost loved ones in service to their county.
The run honors Patrick Corcoran and the other 73 lost sailors of the USS Frank E. Evans, which sank after being damaged in a war games collision in 1969. For more information about the USS Frank E. Evans, see ussfee.org.
Sponsorships categories:
GOLD: $500, name and logo on event shirts and web site
BLUE: $300, name on event shirts and web site
WHITE: $100, name on event shirts
Gift cards or any other donated items will be used to support veterans and race winners.
A primary project will be a Gold Star Family monument to be constructed in North Wildwood along with other local veteran ventures.
For more information, see nwwvetrun.com.