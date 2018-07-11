WILDWOOD CREST — The borough Recreation Department and Can You Dig It? Sand Tools hosted the sixth annual Wildwood Crest Sand Sculpting Festival on Saturday at the Heather Road beach.
Under the watchful eye of professional sand sculptor Matt Long, about 35 teams of sand sculptors competed in various categories at the free event. Competitors were provided with piles of sand and access to fresh water.
The event drew thousands of spectators.
The festival is supported by the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement Development Authority and the Wildwood Crest Tourism Development Commission.