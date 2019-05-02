Screening of Documentary 'Above and Beyond'

WILDWOOD — In 1948, just three years after the liberation of Nazi death camps, a group of Jewish American pilots answered a call for help.
In secret and at great personal risk, they smuggled planes out of the U.S., trained behind the Iron Curtain in Czechoslovakia and flew for Israel in its War of Independence.
As members of Machal — "volunteers from abroad" — this ragtag band of brothers not only turned the tide of the war, they embarked on personal journeys of discovery and renewed Jewish pride. "Above and Beyond" is their story.
The documentary will be screened 6:45 Thursday, May 9, in the social hall at Beth Judah Temple, Spencer and Pacific avenues.
The event is free and open to the public, and light refreshments and discussion will follow the program. Students are especially encouraged to attend. For details about the program, call Beth Judah at 609-522-7541.