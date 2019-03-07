Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Leader of the Wildwoods

Sheriff promotes reading with local students

030719_wwl_sheriff
Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan reads to Glenwood  Avenue School fifth-graders as part of the district's annual Read Across America program.

 Denis Brown / submitted

WILDWOOD — Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan participated in the annual Read Across America program in the Wildwood School District.

Nolan read to three classes of fifth-grade students at Glenwood Avenue School. It was part of a larger effort by the Sheriff’s Department to connect with school-aged children.

“I was thrilled to be asked to speak to the students today,” Nolan said. "The kids had many great questions, and they got to learn a lot about my job and from the wonderful book we read.”

Among the programs the Sheriff’s Department runs for school-aged children are McGruff and Eddie the Eagle. Nolan said he is working on extending the programs for children both at the end of this school year and for the coming school years.

“One of the questions I got on the campaign trail is what does the sheriff do,” said Nolan. “I am committed to being engaged with the community to bring them into what we do in the Sheriff’s Department, and education starts with our next generation.”

For more information on the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department, see cmcsheriff.net.

