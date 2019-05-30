Sign up to receive public safety messages through Nixle

You are the owner of this article.
The North Wildwood Police Department has partnered with Nixle to implement its Community Notification System to alert the public in real-time for localized emergency situations and relevant community advisories.

You can register by:

1. Text NWPD to 888777 from your mobile phone

2. Go to www.nwpd.org and sign up via the Nixle Widget

Once registered, subscribers will receive a confirmation text to their mobile device. Residents may also customize their alert settings by going to nixle.com and creating a User Profile. The service is secure, reliable and easy to use for our organization.

All Alerts will be targeted geographically, allowing subscribers to receive localized, relevant alerts from the North Wildwood Police Department. Nixle Alerts can be sent via Text, Email, Web, Social Media, and the Nixle Mobile App in an instant. Nixle is partnered with NLETS for unmatched data security, as well as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the National Blue Alert Network, and Google for unmatched reach and two-way information exchange.

For more information, visit nixle.com.

