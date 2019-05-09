The Wildwoods’ 34th Annual International Kite Festival

The Wildwoods — The Wildwoods will kick off the 2019 summer season with the 34th Annual Wildwoods International Kite Festival, the largest kite festival in North America. This weekend-long festival features kite makers from around the world flying their most incredible colorful creations over the Wildwoods’ FREE white sandy beaches.
The Kite Festival is free to spectators, and kicks off on Friday, May 24 at noon with the Unlocking of the Ocean Ceremony on the beach at Andrews Avenue south of the Wildwoods Convention Center. Kite festivities follow with the opening of the Kite Sales tent, a Friday night kite social, and the 9 p.m. illuminated kite fly at the Rio Grande beach.
The Kite Festival continues on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, starting at 9 a.m. daily with fun events geared toward introducing new folks to the sport of kiting! Join in the Candy Drop, Running of the Bols, & Rev Games; fly a kite on the Learn to Fly Field; or watch the professional Fighter Kite Competition and Stunt Kite Competition. Also featured are free kite exhibits and workshops on the beach.
The Wildwoods International Kite Festival Auction will be held inside the Wildwoods Convention Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The auction is open to the public, and many unique kites and collectibles will be up for bid.
The kite festivities conclude with the World Indoor Kite Competition at the Wildwoods Convention Center on Monday, May 27 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Kite fliers will showcase their impressive ability to fly a kite without wind, and all performances will be choreographed to music.
For additional information about the 34th Annual Wildwoods International Kite Festival, please call 732-822-4884 or visit SkyFestivals.com.
For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.