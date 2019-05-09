You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Leader of the Wildwoods

The Wildwoods’ 34th Annual International Kite Festival

050919_wwl_kitefest.jpeg

The Wildwoods will kick off the 2019 summer season with the 34th Annual Wildwoods International Kite Festival, the largest kite festival in North America. 

 Photo Credit: Craig Terry

The Wildwoods — The Wildwoods will kick off the 2019 summer season with the 34th Annual Wildwoods International Kite Festival, the largest kite festival in North America. This weekend-long festival features kite makers from around the world flying their most incredible colorful creations over the Wildwoods’ FREE white sandy beaches.

The Kite Festival is free to spectators, and kicks off on Friday, May 24 at noon with the Unlocking of the Ocean Ceremony on the beach at Andrews Avenue south of the Wildwoods Convention Center. Kite festivities follow with the opening of the Kite Sales tent, a Friday night kite social, and the 9 p.m. illuminated kite fly at the Rio Grande beach. 

The Kite Festival continues on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, starting at 9 a.m. daily with fun events geared toward introducing new folks to the sport of kiting! Join in the Candy Drop, Running of the Bols, & Rev Games; fly a kite on the Learn to Fly Field; or watch the professional Fighter Kite Competition and Stunt Kite Competition. Also featured are free kite exhibits and workshops on the beach. 

The Wildwoods International Kite Festival Auction will be held inside the Wildwoods Convention Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The auction is open to the public, and many unique kites and collectibles will be up for bid.

The kite festivities conclude with the World Indoor Kite Competition at the Wildwoods Convention Center on Monday, May 27 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Kite fliers will showcase their impressive ability to fly a kite without wind, and all performances will be choreographed to music.

For additional information about the 34th Annual Wildwoods International Kite Festival, please call 732-822-4884 or visit SkyFestivals.com

For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.