Third annual Wildwood Crest Health & Wellness Expo is June 20

WILDWOOD CREST — The borough will host its third annual Health & Wellness Expo 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center at Heather Road and Ocean Avenue. This year’s event will also include an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
The Health & Wellness Expo includes blood pressure screenings, cholesterol screenings, family chiropractic, skin cancer prevention information, healthy eating tips, smoking cessation information, fitness demonstrations and much more.
About 25 vendors versed in various aspects of health and wellness will also be on hand.
In addition, winners of the first annual children’s Wildwood Crest Health and Wellness Art Contest will be announced at the event. Entries from the contest will be on display throughout the Health & Wellness Expo.
No pre-registration for the event is necessary. However, those interested in participating in the blood drive should pre-register online at redcrossblood.org or by calling 800-RED-CROSS.
For more information about the expo, call the borough Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.