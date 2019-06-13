You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Leader of the Wildwoods

Third annual Wildwood Crest Health & Wellness Expo is June 20

WILDWOOD CREST — The borough will host its third annual Health & Wellness Expo 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center at Heather Road and Ocean Avenue. This year’s event will also include an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Health & Wellness Expo includes blood pressure screenings, cholesterol screenings, family chiropractic, skin cancer prevention information, healthy eating tips, smoking cessation information, fitness demonstrations and much more.

About 25 vendors versed in various aspects of health and wellness will also be on hand.

In addition, winners of the first annual children’s Wildwood Crest Health and Wellness Art Contest will be announced at the event. Entries from the contest will be on display throughout the Health & Wellness Expo.

No pre-registration for the event is necessary. However, those interested in participating in the blood drive should pre-register online at redcrossblood.org or by calling 800-RED-CROSS.

For more information about the expo, call the borough Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.