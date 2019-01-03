VFW Post 5941 announces patriotic essay winners

North Wildwood VFW Post 5941 has announced the names of local student first-place winners in the patriotic essay competition.
The winners were Wildwood Catholic High School senior Mae C. Bischoff, Cape Trinity Catholic Elementary eighth-grader Camryn G. Diller, and seventh-grader Blake R. Rosenello, Wildwood Crest Elementary eighth-grader Gabe Queen, seventh-grader Novian Craig and sixth-grader Jacob Craig, and Margaret Mace Elementary eighth-grader Angelo D. Bromley, seventh-grader Jamie K. Yu and sixth-grader Leiah A. Powlus.
All division grade winners moved to the Cape May County judging levels, in which Wildwood Catholic High School senior Mae C. Bischoff placed first in the Voice of Democracy competition for grades 9 to 12, and Wildwood Crest Elementary Grade 8 student Gabe Queen placed first in the Patriots Pen competition for grades 6 to 8.
They will now proceed to the state level judging for the New Jersey state winner, who will contintue to the national judging.