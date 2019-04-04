Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Volunteers needed for Crest Beach Sweep April 13

WILDWOOD CREST — The borough is in need of volunteers to help keep the community’s beaches clean, safe and among the best in the state.

The borough’s Department of Public Works, in conjunction with Clean Ocean Action and Clean Communities, will host a Beach Sweep 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Volunteers should check in at Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue. The event will be held rain or shine. Volunteers should wear weather-appropriate clothing. Equipment will be provided by the Department of Public Works.

Volunteers of all ages are needed for the event. Participants collect, remove and record valuable data about debris, which is presented in annual reports and used to advance federal, state and local programs to reduce litter on New Jersey beaches and waterways.

Participants who are members of the Wildwood Crest Adopt-A-Beach program will receive credit for one clean.

Volunteers should register in advance by sending an email to ssteiner@wildwoodcrest.org. Registration will also be taken on site the day of the event.

The Beach Sweep will help the borough’s already intensive efforts to keep its vast expanse of beaches clean.

According to the Clean Ocean Action website, more than 115,000 volunteers have participated and removed over 5.9 million pieces of debris from New Jersey’s beaches and waterways since the program began in 1985. Beach Sweeps is one of the longest-running programs of its kind in the world.

For further information about the Beach Sweeps, contact the Wildwood Crest Department of Public Works at 609-522-7446.

