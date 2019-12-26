WILDWOODS — The Wildwood Airshow is planned for June 6-7, according to a news release from Seaport Pier.
“Airshows are patriotic, family-friendly events,” said Michael C. McCabe, airshow director of the Wildwood Airshow, in the release. “Whether young or simply young at heart, the whole family will enjoy a weekend with their toes in the sand and their eyes towards the sky.”
Joseph Byrne, developer of the Seaport Pier, said, “The five miles of white sand beaches, 38 blocks of boardwalk, and over 100 attractions of Wildwood drew us to this top vacation location. The patriotism within the community makes it an ideal location to bring this spectacular event. We are thrilled to bring the sights and sounds of freedom to the people of Wildwood.”
Seaport Pier expressed gratitude to North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello, Mayor Ernie Troiano, and current Wildwood Commissioner and Mayor-elect Pete Byron for their cooperation during the execution of such a sizable event.
The Wildwood Airshow will feature aviators from around the world, including the U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon Demo, Scott Francis Airshows — MXS High Performance Aircraft, U.S. Operations Command parachute team “the Para-Commandos,” Bill Stein Edge 540 Airshow and many more. However, all announced airshow performance schedules and participating aircraft are subject to change based on weather or other standard industry safety precautions.
For more information about upgraded tickets, additional aviation performances, and sponsorship, see wildwoodarishow.com. Community members and attendees can also follow the Airshow on Facebook at @Wildwoodairshow.
