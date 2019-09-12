091219_wwl_emsbikes EMS Bikes.jpeg

Earlier in the season, members of the Wildwood Fire Department gathered at Byrne Plaza on Pacific Avenue in Downtown Wildwood for a photo with the new EMS bikes. Pictured, from left to right are Wildwood Fire fighters Julio Rivera, Captain Matt Johnson, John Sharp and Tina Sacco, WBID President John Donio, Fire Chief Dan Speigel and Zippy’s Bikes owner, Scott Chambers

 PROVIDED / JOANNE MESSER

WILDWOOD — Members of the Wildwood Fire Department cruised around the city on two brand new Emergency Medical Service bicycles this summer thanks to the Wildwood Business Improvement District and the Boardwalk Special Improvement District.

Due to the generosity of the Wildwood BID and Boardwalk SID, the Wildwood Fire Department was able to replace its 15-year-old bikes. The new bikes, purchased from Zippy’s in downtown Wildwood, are outfitted with EMS equipment. These bikes are used for quick response to EMS situations where larger vehicles can not access, such as the Boardwalk and Byrne Plaza.

