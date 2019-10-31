WILDWOOD — The Wildwood Business Improvement District continues to receive accolades for the development of Byrne Plaza and improvements in Downtown Wildwood!
On Oct. 18, Downtown New Jersey presented the Individual of Excellence Award to John Donio, improvement district board president, for achievements in promoting and revitalizing downtown Wildwood.
The award recognized Donio for leading the resurgence of downtown Wildwood and being a vital part of the district’s efforts to improve economic development and growth of downtown Wildwood, ultimately affecting tourism in the Wildwoods. The award was presented at the 2019 Downtowns New Jersey Conference at the Westminster Arts Center in Bloomfield.
Donio has been district board president since 2012 and owns the Daytona Inn and Suites in Wildwood. He led the launching of the new $1.15 million-dollar Byrne Plaza in downtown Wildwood, a 60,000-square-foot outdoor space that hosts over 100 events annually.
Patrick Rosenello, executive director of Wildwood Business Improvement District Management Corp., praised Donio. “During his tenure as president of the WBID, John Donio has dedicated his efforts in achieving the WBID’s key objectives — to increase foot traffic to the downtown, attract new businesses and showcase downtown Wildwood as a viable tourist destination. The evolution of the downtown the past seven-plus years is remarkable, due in no small part to John’s dedication and contributions.”
Additionally, the Wildwood Business Improvement District was recently informed that Byrne Plaza has been designated a 2019 Great Place in New Jersey by the New Jersey chapter of the American Planning Association.
According to the notification letter, “Great Places in New Jersey celebrates downtowns, public spaces, streets, and neighborhoods of exemplary character, quality and planning. These places represent the gold standard in terms of having a true sense of place, cultural and historical interest, community involvement and a vision for tomorrow.”
Since its inception in 2012, the association's New Jersey awards jury has designated 35 locations throughout the state worthy of being called “great,” and Byrne Plaza has joined this elite group.
The Wildwood Business Improvement District is a legal, self-governing, nonprofit corporation that provides services to the Wildwood business district through a self-imposed assessment. The improvement district works with the city to improve existing services to the district and provide additional enhancements and focus. The Wildwood Business District Management Corporation can be reached at 609-523-1602 or via email wildwoodbusinessdistrict@gmail.com
