Wildwood City Fire Department honors firefighters

The Wildwood City Fire Department held its annual Medal Day on Saturday, May 18, recognizing members who performed above and beyond the call of duty.
The following members were recognized:
• Firefighter response: Capt. Daniel Dunn
• EMS response: Firefighter Brendon Phillips
• Exceptional duty: Capt, James Grauel
• Administrative duty: Capt. Matt Johnson
• EMS Lifesaving Award: Firefighters Ryan Troiano, Adam Feltwell, Rich Harron and David Speigel
• Meritorious award: Firefighters Derrick Kobierowski and Matthew Long
• Meritorious award: Firefighters Ryan Troiano and Rich Harron
• Disaster commendation: Capt. Matt Johnson
• Civilian Award: Robert Davis
Monica Kobierowski sang "The Star-Spangled Banner."
During the program, the gentleman who’s life the firefighters saved for the EMS Lifesaving Award presented the firefighters with their commendation bars. The Fire Department thanked him and his wife for attending the ceremony.