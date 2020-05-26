WILDWOOD CREST — The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol has announced its coverage schedule for the 2020 summer season.

All beaches will be open and protected by lifeguards, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 30-31. Lifeguards will be on stands at the following locations: Cresse-Morning Glory, Buttercup-Lavender, Crocus-Aster (surfing beach), Cardinal-Sweetbriar (surfing beach), Columbine-Rosemary, Fern-Palm, Myrtle-Primrose (surfing beach), Rambler-Orchid (surfing beach), Stockton-Stanton, Atlanta-Nashville, Miami-Monterey, Toledo-Denver, Hollywood-Preston, Pittsburgh-Charleston, Trenton-Newark, Washington-Jefferson.

Beginning Saturday, June 6, all beaches will be open and protected daily, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.

The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol strongly advises all bathers to swim at lifeguard-protected beaches only during the hours of operation.

Transport service for the handicapped with be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. whenever lifeguards are on duty.

Call Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol headquarters at 609-522-3825 for transport service or for further information.

