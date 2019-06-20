WILDWOOD CREST — Eighth-grader Carly Murphy of Crest Memorial Elementary School was the winner of the first annual Wildwood Crest Wellness Poster Contest, the borough announced recently.
Children in grades 5 through 8 created posters that highlighted their vision of health and wellness in Wildwood Crest. The contest was held as part of the Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign.
Crest Memorial seventh-graders Lisa Cherifi and Skylar Warren placed second and third, respectively, in the contest.
Winners were selected by a committee of judges from the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department.
By finishing in first place, Murphy won a pizza party for the entire eighth-grade class at Crest Memorial, hosted by Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera, who also held a discussion with the students about various health and wellness topics.
Approximately 100 posters were submitted for the contest. All submitted posters will be on display at the Crest Pier Recreation Center during the third annual Wildwood Crest Health & Wellness Expo on Thursday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We were extremely impressed not only with the number of participants in the contest but also with their very creative artwork,” Cabrera said. “It’s great to know that the children of our community understand the importance of health and wellness at a young age.”