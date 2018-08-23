WILDWOOD CREST — The Beach Patrol has announced its late-season beach coverage for the 2018 season.
All beaches will be open and protected by beach patrol staff through Monday, Sept. 3 (Labor Day) and on the weekend following Labor Day, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8-9.
Due to limited available staff, five beaches will be protected from Tuesday, Sept. 4, through Friday, Sept. 7. Those beaches include Buttercup-Lavender, Rosemary-Forget-Me-Not, Stockton-Stanton, Toledo-Denver and Trenton-Newark.
Full lifeguard coverage for the 2018 season will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 9. A response team will be available for emergency calls from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends of Sept. 15-16 and Sept. 22-23.
As always, the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol strongly urges its beach patrons to swim at lifeguard-protected beaches only.
Transport service for the handicapped will be available every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 9.
For more information, contact Beach Patrol headquarters at 609-522-3825.