WILDWOOD CREST — The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol has announced its late-season beach coverage for 2019.
All beaches will be open and protected by lifeguards, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 2 (Labor Day), and on the weekend following Labor Day (Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8).
Due to limited available staff, five beaches will be protected by lifeguards from Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6. Those beaches include Buttercup-Lavender, Rosemary-Forget-Me-Not, Stockton-Stanton, Toledo-Denver and Trenton-Newark.
Full lifeguard coverage for the 2019 season will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 8. A response team will be available for emergency calls on the weekends of Sept. 14-15 and Sept. 21-22.
Transport service for the handicapped will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Sunday, Sept. 8.
The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol strongly advises all bathers to swim at lifeguard protected beaches only during the hours of operation.
For further information, call the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol at 609-522-3825.
