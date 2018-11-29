Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners meeting dates changes

WILDWOOD CREST — due to scheduling conflicts, the previously announced Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners Meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12 has been rescheduled to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11 in the Municipal Court Room, Borough Hall, 6101 Pacific Ave..
It is intended that formal action may be taken during this meeting. In addition to the Board of Commissioners involved, this notice is being provided to news publications and has been placed on the bulletin board in Borough Hall, in compliance with the Open Public Meeting Act, Chapter 231, P.L. 1975, and not as a paid public notice or advertisement.