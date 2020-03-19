WILDWOOD CREST — All municipal buildings will be closed to the public effective until further notice in response to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, the borough announced.
This includes Borough Hall, the Crest Pier Recreation Center, the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool, the Wildwood Crest Ambulance Corps building and Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Company No. 1.
Borough staff will be available via telephone and email during normal business hours. In the event of an emergency, the public is directed to dial 911.
Most borough meetings scheduled from March 18 through the end of the month (subject to change) have been canceled. This includes the Tourism Development Commission and Recreation Commission meetings on March 18 and the Green Team meeting on March 24.
The Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at Borough Hall will be held as planned. Individuals from the public may attend the meeting at their own discretion. The borough plans to provide a livestream of the meeting on its official Facebook page.
The Recycling Center at the Wildwood Crest Department of Public Works will remain open to the public for the drop-off of trash and recyclables during the center’s normal winter hours, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Those needing to make tax and/or sewer payments should do so online through the wildwoodcrest.org website or by using the drop box outside of Borough Hall.
Those interested in picking up permits or wishing to drop off applications should call or email the specific department that handles such issues or send an email to info@wildwoodcrest.org.
Those with business with the municipal court should call 609-729-3818 for updated information. Parking tickets can be paid online at njmcdirect.com.
Open registration for beach storage box rentals will be held as scheduled beginning 9 a.m. Monday, March 23. All registrations will be taken online through the borough website, wildwoodcrest.org.
For further information, contact Borough Hall at 609-522-5176.
