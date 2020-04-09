WILDWOOD CREST – The borough has closed its beach and beachfront bicycle path to the public in an effort to reduce the rate of community spread of COVID-19, as per a proclamation set forth by Wildwood Crest Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Ron Harwood.
The proclamation also officially closes all of the borough’s public parks and playgrounds.
The closure of the beach includes all areas fronting the Atlantic Ocean and extending northwesterly to Beach Avenue or the bulkhead, whichever is further from the ocean. The bike path closure includes the entire length of the path from Cresse Avenue to Rambler Road.
This proclamation has been crafted with respect to measures taken by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and New Jersey Director of Emergency Management State Police Col. Patrick J. Callahan through Executive Order 108 and Administrative Order No. 2020-8.
The Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners was expected to pass a resolution supporting this proclamation at its regular meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 8, at 9:30 a.m.
For further information, contact Wildwood Crest Borough Hall at 609-522-5176.
