WILDWOOD CREST — The borough will host its Community BBQ Roast on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Sunrise Park, Rambler Road and Ocean Avenue.
The Wildwood Crest Community BBQ Roast includes food for purchase, live music and children’s and family activities. Admission to the event is free.
Local mobile food business Ribeyes will roast a full pig for the event. The menu will include a pulled pork platter, ribeye cheesesteaks, roast pork sandwiches, chicken tenders and more.
A duo from Jamison Celtic Rock will perform live acoustic music. In addition, the Hocus-Pocus It’s Joe Fischer Magic Show will host shows at 5 and 6:15 p.m. A children’s bounce house will also be on hand.
The event will be held rain or shine. Covered seating will be available.
For further information, click on Events & Festivals near the bottom of the page at wildwoodcrest.org or call 609-523-0202.