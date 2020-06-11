WILDWOOD CREST — The Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners has passed a resolution that extends the grace period on second-quarter sewer rent payments to July 1.

The resolution was unanimously passed at the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, June 3.

Second-quarter sewer rent payments were due Monday, June 1. However, residents can now pay their second-quarter taxes as late as Wednesday, July 1, without penalty.

Any remaining second-quarter sewer rent balance after July 1 is 8 percent daily from June 1 on the first $1500 and 18 percent daily from June 1 on any amount above $1500.

For further information, contact the Wildwood Crest tax collector’s office at 609-522-3843.

