WILDWOOD CREST — The Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners passed a resolution at a special meeting held Thursday, April 30 that extends the grace period on second-quarter tax payments to June 1, 2020.
Second-quarter tax payments are due Friday, May 1. However, residents can now pay their second-quarter taxes as late as Monday, June 1, without penalty.
The resolution was passed by the Board of Commissioners in the wake of Executive Order 130 issued by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy that authorizes the governing body of a municipality with a calendar year budget cycle to allow for a grace period concluding no later than June 1 for the payment of second-quarter property taxes.
The executive order prohibits municipalities from reducing the interest rate on tax payments. Any second-quarter tax remaining after June 1 will be charged interest of 8 percent on the first $1500 and 18 percent on any amount above $1500, with interest calculated from May 1.
The due date on third-quarter taxes remains August 1, with a 10-day grace period.
For further information, contact the Wildwood Crest tax collector’s office at (609) 522-3843.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.