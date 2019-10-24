WILDWOOD CREST — The Wildwood Crest Department of Public Works, in conjunction with Clean Ocean Action/NJ Clean Communities, will host a Fall Beach Sweep event on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Wildwood Crest Department of Public Works will also offer a paper shredding service at the Beach Sweep. An industrial-sized paper shredder will be available for borough residents at Centennial Park from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A 2019 Wildwood Crest Recycling Permit is required to use the paper shredder.
Volunteers of all ages are needed for the Fall Beach Sweep. Participants collect, remove and record valuable data about debris, which is presented in annual reports and used to advance federal, state and local programs to reduce litter on New Jersey beaches and waterways.
Volunteers should register in advance by sending an email to ssteiner@wildwoodcrest.org. Registration will also be taken on site on the day of the event.
Volunteers should check in at Centennial Park, located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue. Volunteers should wear weather appropriate clothing. The Department of Public Works will provide supplies. The event will be held rain or shine.
Participants who are members of the Wildwood Crest Adopt-A-Beach program will receive credit for one clean.
This Beach Sweep will be extremely helpful to the borough’s already intensive efforts to keep its vast expanse of beaches clean.
For further information about the Beach Sweep or the paper shredding service, contact the Wildwood Crest Department of Public Works at 609-522-7446.
