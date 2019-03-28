Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Leader of the Wildwoods

Wildwood Crest Mayor's Wellness Walk is April 6

Wildwood Crest will host its second annual Mayor’s Wellness Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 6. The family walk/run event is part of Wildwood Crest’s efforts in the statewide Mayors Wellness Campaign.

 Brian Cunniff / submitted

WILDWOOD CREST — The borough will host its second annual Mayor’s Wellness Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 6.

This family walk/run event is part of Wildwood Crest’s efforts in the statewide Mayors Wellness Campaign.

Mayor Don Cabrera, other local officials and members of the borough’s Wellness Committee are expected to take part in the event, which will be held along the borough bike path. The walk/fun run is free and is open to the public. Those interested should gather at the Crest Pier Recreation Center no later than 8:45 a.m. Free T-shirts will be distributed to the first 125 registrants. Free refreshments will be served at Crest Pier following the walk/fun run.

“We’re very excited to host the wellness walk for the second time,” Cabrera said. “Last year’s event was a great success, and we hope the public will come join us for what is sure to be a fun morning as we continue to promote health and wellness among our residents, visitors and employees.”

For more information about the Mayor’s Wellness Walk, contact Wellness Committee coordinator Nicholas Holland of the Recreation Department by phone at 609-523-0202 or via email at nholland@wildwoodcrest.org.

