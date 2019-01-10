Wildwood Crest names new Emergency Management coordinator

WILDWOOD CREST — Ron Harwood has been appointed the borough's new coordinator of the Office of Emergency Management.
The appointment was made Wednesday, Jan. 2, via resolution at the regular meeting of the Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners.
Harwood, who also serves as Wildwood Crest fire chief, is replacing police Chief Joseph McGrath as OEM coordinator.
Harwood’s duties as OEM coordinator will include but are not limited to planning and directing disaster response and crisis management activities; providing disaster preparedness training and emergency plans and procedures for natural disasters such as hurricanes, tropical storms, snowstorms and flooding; working in concert with the Wildwood Crest Police Department and the Offices of Emergency Management of Cape May County and the state regarding emergency management issues; and planning and directing any of the borough’s potential dealings with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
For more information, contact Borough Hall at 609-522-5176.