WILDWOOD CREST — Borough police Capt. Robert Lloyd was among 256 law enforcement officers who graduated from the 277th session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, recently.
Internationally known for its academic excellence, the FBI National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to qualify to attend the program. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their local agencies to serve in executive level positions.
Participants in this summer’s FBI National Academy included men and women from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as members of law enforcement agencies from 34 countries, five military organizations and nine federal civilian organizations.
FBI academy instructors, special agents and other staff with advanced degrees and experience — many of whom are internationally recognized in their fields — provided the training. Since 1972, FBI National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits many of the courses offered.
FBI Director Christopher Asher Way delivered remarks at the academy’s graduation ceremony. Class spokeswoman Angela Hawkins of the Brentwood (Missouri) Police Department represented the graduating officers.
“Captain Lloyd was able to learn from some of the brightest and most professional law enforcement leaders in the world and will be bringing back the knowledge from the hours of specialized training to the Wildwood Crest Police Department, much to the benefit of the department for years to come,” said Wildwood Crest police Chief Joseph McGrath. “We are thrilled to have him back and congratulate him on his accomplishment.”
Lloyd finished second among the 256 participants in the Academy’s final physical training test, a one-mile run.
Lloyd is in his 17th year as an officer with the Wildwood Crest Police Department. He has been captain since September 2016.
