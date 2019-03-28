Wildwood Crest recognized as Healthy Town in the Making

WILDWOOD CREST — The borough has received special recognition through its participation in the statewide Mayors Wellness Campaign for the 2018 calendar year.
Wildwood Crest has been designated a Healthy Town in the Making by the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute in partnership with the New Jersey State League of Municipalities.
A total of 18 municipalities were recognized by the institute. Eight were awarded a Healthy Town designation, while seven others were recognized as Healthy Towns to Watch. Wildwood Crest is one of the three New Jersey municipalities designated as a 2018 Healthy Town in the Making along with Jefferson Township and Vernon Township.
Each year communities participating in the Mayors Wellness Campaign complete a comprehensive application outlining the research they’ve done to identify their community health needs, explain how they have organized their local MWC committee and highlight actions they’ve taken to make their communities a healthier place to live, work and play.
Wildwood Crest first promoted its Mayors Wellness Campaign initiatives in 2018 after establishing the Wellness Committee, made up of community volunteers as well as staff members from the Recreation Department. Programs in 2018 included a Wellness Weekend that included an employee basketball game and a wellness walk hosted by Mayor Don Cabrera.
In addition, Cabrera hosted a community bike ride that included discussions on bicycle safety.
Additional wellness initiatives are planned for 2019. The borough will host its wellness walk Saturday, April 6, and its employee basketball game Friday, April 12. The Recreation Department and Wellness Committee are hosting a seven-part lecture series by various healthcare professionals on a variety of health and wellness topics that began Wednesday, March 27.
In addition, the Wildwood Crest Mayors Wellness Campaign includes plans to install walkway markers along the Wildwood Crest Bike Path and along Sunset Lake to help walkers, runners and bikers determine distances traveled.
“Wildwood Crest is proud to receive this recognition from the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute,” Cabrera said. “The Crest has just started to scratch the surface in its wellness initiatives. You can’t find a more perfect community setting for wellness with our excellent beach, parks, events, pool, bike path — not to mention our dedicated residents and vacationers. There’s more to come.”
Now in its 12th year, the Mayors Wellness Campaign is a program of the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute in partnership with the New Jersey State League of Municipalities. The program empowers mayors across New Jersey with evidence-based tools, strategies and support to champion health and wellness in their communities.