Wildwood Crest recognized as Healthy Town in the Making

WILDWOOD CREST — The borough has received special recognition through its participation in the statewide Mayors Wellness Campaign for the 2018 calendar year.

Wildwood Crest has been designated a Healthy Town in the Making by the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute in partnership with the New Jersey State League of Municipalities.

A total of 18 municipalities were recognized by the institute. Eight were awarded a Healthy Town designation, while seven others were recognized as Healthy Towns to Watch. Wildwood Crest is one of the three New Jersey municipalities designated as a 2018 Healthy Town in the Making along with Jefferson Township and Vernon Township.

Each year communities participating in the Mayors Wellness Campaign complete a comprehensive application outlining the research they’ve done to identify their community health needs, explain how they have organized their local MWC committee and highlight actions they’ve taken to make their communities a healthier place to live, work and play.

Wildwood Crest first promoted its Mayors Wellness Campaign initiatives in 2018 after establishing the Wellness Committee, made up of community volunteers as well as staff members from the Recreation Department. Programs in 2018 included a Wellness Weekend that included an employee basketball game and a wellness walk hosted by Mayor Don Cabrera.

In addition, Cabrera hosted a community bike ride that included discussions on bicycle safety.

Additional wellness initiatives are planned for 2019. The borough will host its wellness walk Saturday, April 6, and its employee basketball game Friday, April 12. The Recreation Department and Wellness Committee are hosting a seven-part lecture series by various healthcare professionals on a variety of health and wellness topics that began Wednesday, March 27.

In addition, the Wildwood Crest Mayors Wellness Campaign includes plans to install walkway markers along the Wildwood Crest Bike Path and along Sunset Lake to help walkers, runners and bikers determine distances traveled.

“Wildwood Crest is proud to receive this recognition from the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute,” Cabrera said. “The Crest has just started to scratch the surface in its wellness initiatives. You can’t find a more perfect community setting for wellness with our excellent beach, parks, events, pool, bike path — not to mention our dedicated residents and vacationers. There’s more to come.”

Now in its 12th year, the Mayors Wellness Campaign is a program of the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute in partnership with the New Jersey State League of Municipalities. The program empowers mayors across New Jersey with evidence-based tools, strategies and support to champion health and wellness in their communities.

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.