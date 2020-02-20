WILDWOOD CREST — The borough Recreation Department is planning a grammar-school dance and a soccer league for children in kindergarten through second grade.
The dance will be at the Crest Pier Recreation Center 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, (Island Tournament Dance). It is open to boys and girls in grades five through 8. Admission is $5 per child.
The department is accepting registration for boys and girls in grades kindergarten through second for the indoor soccer league. Games will be played at the Crest Pier Recreation Center each Wednesday and Saturday from early March through early April. Registration forms are available on the Recreation page at WildwoodCrest.org or in person at the Crest Pier Recreation Center.
Cost is $25 per player. Deadline to register is Wednesday, Feb. 27.
For further information, call the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.
