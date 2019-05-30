Wildwood Crest Recreation summer basketball begistration

The Borough of Wildwood Crest Recreation Department is currently accepting summer basketball registration for the following leagues: grades 3-5, grades 6-8 and boys grades 9-12.
Deadline to register is Wednesday, June 12, or until leagues are filled. Games will be played weeknights from early July through early to mid-August. Fee is $30 per player.
Registration forms are available on the Recreation page at wildwoodcrest.org or in person at the Crest Pier Recreation Center at Heather Road and Ocean Avenue.
Call 609-523-0202 for further information.