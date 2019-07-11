The following are results from recent games played in the Wildwood Crest Recreation summer basketball leagues:
HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE
WEDNESDAY, JULY 3
Alfe’s Restaurant 37, Crestfully Clean 18: J.P. Baron sank 10 points and Matthew Folgia chipped in 10 points for Alfe’s. Tommy Belansen scored eight points and Corlen Vallese added five points in the loss.
Smitty’s Parking 56, Big Time Vending 33: Seamus Fynes poured in 23 points and Jared Knights added eight points for Smitty’s. Preston Cafiero’s 10 points and Christian Short’s six points led Big Time.
Casiello Construction 52, Lunch with Lynch 41: Tommy Bolle exploded for 30 points and Torey Harris added 11 points for Casiello. Jordan Pierce scored 14 points and Niko Pharma contributed nine points for Lunch with Lynch.
FRIDAY, JULY 5
Casiello Construction 45, Big Time Vending 38: Torey Harris collected 18 points and Tommy Bolle sank 16 points for CC. Big Time got 15 points from Declan Cassidy and seven points from Preston Cafiero.
Crestfully Clean 45, Smitty’s Parking Lots 34: Tommy Belansen led all scorers with 26 points and Alex Hunt added six points for the winners. Domenic DeMarco (14) and Jimmy Kurtz (12) each scored in double figures in the loss.
Alfe’s Restaurant 41, Lunch with Lynch 29: Michael McGee, J.P. Baron and Ernie Troiano each scored eight points for Alfe’s. Matthew Carrion tallied five points and Vincent Tenaglia added four points in the loss.
GRADES 6-8 LEAGUE
TUESDAY, JULY 2
Cone Crazy 49, Dogtooth Bar & Grill 29: Ryan Troiano (16) and Michael Zarfati (11) each scored in double figures for the winners. Jayden Howell posted eight points and Ahmed Djelloul had seven points in the loss.
Surfing Ice Cream 68, Duffer’s Ice Cream 44: Junior Hans scored a game-high 24 points and Lukas Basile added 15 points for the winners. Kae’shon Mitchell (12) and Kabron Mitchell (11) led Duffer’s.
GRADES 3-5 LEAGUE
TUESDAY, JULY 2
Saratoga Beach Grill 20, Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 18: Terence McGovern, Gavin Ridgway and Cole Cooper each scored six points for Saratoga. Theo Margarites collected six points and Trevor Troiano added five points in the loss.
Wawa Markets 42, Poppi’s Pizza 24: Gavin Reigner (12) and Quinn Reigner (10) each scored in double figures for Wawa. Mehki Alston posted seven points and Nicholas Hebert added six points in the loss.
THURSDAY, JULY 4
Poppi’s Pizza 20, Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 19 (OT): Gianni Troaino led all scorers with 13 points and sank a three-pointer with four seconds to play in overtime to lead Poppi’s. Michael Sciarra added three points. Micah Watkins scored eight points and Michael Blanda added seven points in the loss.
Wawa Markets 27, Saratoga Beach Grill 26: Stephen Kmetz tallied 13 points and Cole Reilly added six points for Wawa. Cole Cooper registered 11 points and Gavin Ridgway added six in the loss.