The following are results from recent games played in the Wildwood Crest Recreation summer basketball leagues:
HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE
WEDNESDAY, JULY 24
Casiello Construction 83, Big Time Vending 53: Torey Harris topped all scorers with 25 points and Luke Cassidy and Andrew Draghi each chipped in in 12 points for the winners. Christian Short (19) and Preston Cafiero (14) led Big Time.
Smitty’s Parking Lots 78, Crestfully Clean 56: Jimmy Kurtz tallied 20 points and Seamus Fynes recorded 18 points for Smitty’s. Corlen Vallese poured in a game-best 29 points and Matt Vogdes added eight in the loss.
Alfe’s Restaurant 45, Lunch with Lynch 32: Dominick Troiano netted 12 points and Greg Mitchell added eight to lead a balanced scoring attack for Alfe’s. Jordan Pierce had 17 points and Robert Pasquarella scored four points in the loss.
FRIDAY, JULY 26
Smitty’s Parking Lots 63, Casiello Construction 45: Seamus Fynes paced all scorers with 22 points and Domenic DeMarco chipped in nine points for Smitty’s. Andrew Draghi (16) and Tommy Bolle (13) were each in double figures in the loss.
Crestfully Clean 67, Lunch with Lynch 49: Corlen Vallese (14) and Tyler Pine (13) led a balanced scoring attack for Crestfully Clean. Matthew Carrion’s 13 points and Jordan Pierce’s eight points topped Lunch with Lynch.
Big Time Vending 44, Alfe’s Restaurant 26: Delcan Cassidy’s 10 points and Christian Short’s nine points carried Big Time. Alfe’s got 10 points from Ethan Burke and seven points from Jack Argentieri.
GRADES 6-8 LEAGUE
TUESDAY, JULY 23
Cone Crazy 77, Dogtooth Bar & Grill 66: Michael Zarfati and Ryan Troiano each accounted for 20 points and Zachary Narzony added 16 points for the winners. Anthony Trombetta poured in 34 points and Jayden Howlett chipped in 15 points in the loss.
Big Top Surfing Sundae 58, Duffer’s Ice Cream 54 (OT): Junior Hans exploded for 42 points and Lukas Basile chipped in eight points for the winners. Jack DelMonte (18) ad Kae’shon Mitchell (15) led Duffer’s.
Domino’s Pizza 42, Original Hot Spot 40: Gavin Burns and Lance Lillo each scored 14 points for Domino’s. Carter Short posted 16 points and Ava Vogdes and Cade Vogdes added six points apiece in the loss.
THURSDAY, JULY 25
Duffer’s Restaurant 64, Domino’s Pizza 42: Jack DelMonte netted 23 points and Kabron Mitchell sank 12 points for the winners. Luke Rachubinski (16) and Lance Lillo (10) led Domino’s.
Cone Crazy 60, Big Top Surfing Sundae 59: Michael Zarfati netted 26 points and Ryan Troiano contributed 19 points for Cone Crazy. Junior Hans produced 25 points and Lukas Basile scored 20 points in the loss.
Original Hot Spot 44, Dogtooth Bar & Grill 42: Cade Vogdes (13) and Ava Vogdes (12) led a balanced attack for Hot Spot. Anthony Trombetta’s 11 points and Ahmed Djellal’s 10 points led the Dogtooth.
GRADES 3-5 LEAGUE
TUESDAY, JULY 23
Saratoga Grill 34, Adventurer Oceanfront Motel 25: Gavin Ridgway swished eight points and Nolan Mawhinney and Oliver Santana each added six points for Saratoga Grill. Theo Margarites led all scorers with 12 points and Trevor Troiano added nine points in the loss.
Wawa Markets 26, Poppi’s Brick Oven Pizza 19: Stephen Kmetz recorded 10 points and Gavin Reigner contributed seven points for the winners. Joe Wareham’s seven points and Mehki Alston’s four points paced Poppi’s.
THURSDAY, JULY 25
Wawa Markets 40, Saratoga Grill 36: Stephen Kmetz tallied 16 points and Quinn Reigner added 12 points for Wawa. Cole Cooper (16) and Nolan Mawhinney (12) paced Saratoga Grill.
Adventurer Motel 24, Poppi’s Brick Oven Pizza 11: Theo Margarites and Trevor Troiano each posted nine points for the winners. Gianni Troiano scored six points and Patrick O’Brien added two points in the loss.