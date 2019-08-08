The following are results from recent games played in the Wildwood Crest Recreation summer basketball leagues:
HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE
WEDNESDAY, JULY 24
Playoff Semifinal – Smitty’s Parking Lots 55, Casiello Construction 52: Seamus Fynes topped all scorers with 23 points and Joel Robinson chipped in 17 points for the winners. Andrew Draghi (17) and Tommy Bolle (13) each scored in double figures in the loss.
Playoff Semifinal – Alfe’s Restaurant 49, Crestfully Clean 46: J.P. Baron posted 16 points and Ernie Troiano IV added 15 points for Alfe’s. Tommy Belansen canned 21 points and Alex Hunt contributed 10 points in the loss.
Consolation – Lunch with Lynch 34, Big Time Vending 29: Christian Short’s 10 points and Preston Cafiero’s eight points led Lunch with Lynch. Jordan Pierce had 11 points and Niko Pharma added six points for Big Time.
FRIDAY, JULY 26
Championship – Smitty’s Parking Lots 42, Alfe’s Restaurant 30: Domenic DeMarco pumped in 16 points and Seamus Fynes added eight points as Smitty’s won the championship. J.P. Baron scored 14 points and Dominick Troiano added six points for Alfe’s.
GRADES 6-8 LEAGUE
TUESDAY, JULY 30
Big Top Surfin’ Sundaes 59, Domino’s Pizza 23: Junior Hans collected 23 points and Lukas Basile added 12 points for the winners. Domino’s got eight points apiece from Lance Lillo and Michael Rachubinski.
Duffer’s Ice Cream 45, Dogtooth Bar & Grill 30: Aydan Howell and Kae’shon Mitchell led a balanced scoring attack for Duffer’s. J.D. Steidle scored 10 points and Ahmed Djellal added eight points in the loss.
Original Hot Spot 47, Cone Crazy 42: Patrick McGuinn poured in 30 points and Carter Short added nine points for Hot Spot. Michael Zarfati (16) and Ryan Troiano (11) each reached double figures in the loss.
THURSDAY, AUG. 1
Big Top Surfin’ Sundaes 67, Dogtooth Bar & Grill 48: Lukas Basile tallied 22 points and Junior Hans added 19 points for the winners. Macie McCracken (15) and J.D. Steidle (11) each reached double figures in the loss.
Duffer’s Ice Cream 46, Original Hot Spot 45: Kae’shon Mitchell posted 14 points and Brayden Collins contributed 12 points for Duffer’s. Hot Spot got 14 points from Patrick McGuinn and 12 points from Carter Short.
Cone Crazy 63, Domino’s Pizza 48: Michael Zarfati swished 18 points and Ryan Troiano and Robert Andrews each added 13 points for Cone Crazy. Riley Ramirez (21) and Lance Lillo (8) paced Domino’s.
GRADES 3-5 LEAGUE
TUESDAY, JULY 30
Adventurer Oceanfront Motel 29, Wawa Markets 26 (OT): Trevor Troiano scored 13 points, including the go-ahead three-point basket in overtime, and Michael Zuzulock added four points for the winners. Wawa got 11 points from Cole Reilly and Stephen Kmetz added eight points in the loss.
Saratoga Grill 34, Poppi’s Brick Oven Pizza 26: Nolan Mawhinney sank 10 points and Gavin Ridgway chipped in nine points for the Saratoga. Poppi’s got 10 points from Joe Wareham and seven points from Nicholas Hebert.
THURSDAY, AUG. 1
Playoff Semifinal – Wawa Markets 35, Poppi’s Brick Oven Pizza 25: Cole Reilly collected 13 points and Quinn Reigner added 11 points for the winners. Nicholas Hebert sank seven points and Joe Wareham and Mehki Alston chipped in six points apiece in the loss.
Playoff Semifinal – Adventurer Oceanfront Motel 21, Saratoga Grill 19 (OT): Michael Blanda and Michael Sciarra netted eight points apiece for Adventurer. Evan Papageorgiou scored five points and Gavin Ridgway and Cole Cooper each added four in the loss.