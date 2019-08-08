The Smitty’s Parking Lots team recently captured the championship in the high school division of the Wildwood Crest Recreation summer basketball league. Pictured from Smitty's Parking Lots team are, from left: standing - Joseph Abate, Dennis Cleary, Domenic DeMarco, Jimmy Kurtz, Seamus Fynes and Joel Robinson; kneeling - Jared McKnights, Nicholas Papamarkos, Jared Johnson and Richie Hughes.