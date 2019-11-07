WILDWOOD CREST — The Borough of Wildwood Crest Recreation Department and the Wildwood Crest Wellness Committee will host a free two-part lecture series on financial wellness on consecutive Wednesdays in November. The lecture series will feature presentations by financial planning experts and will be held at the Crest Pier Recreation Center at 5800 Ocean Ave. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. in October.
The Nov. 13 lecture, titled “Work, Life & Money,” will be hosted by Tod Shoffler, a certified financial planner from Crest Wealth Management, a division of Crest Savings Bank. The lecture will focus on building a strong financial future, investment strategies for retirement, overall financial planning and children and money.
The Nov. 20 lecture, titled “A Smart Investment In Your Future,” will be hosted by Robert J. Poserina, a tax and elder law attorney from Poserina and McHugh law firm in Cape May Court House. The lecture will focus on estate planning, wills trusts, guardianships, power of attorney, probate, estate administration and an overview of Medicaid and nursing home planning.
Each lecture will include a presentation by the guest speaker, followed by a question-and-answer session. No pre-registration is necessary. Light refreshments will be served. For further information, call the Crest Pier Recreation Center at 609-523-0202.
