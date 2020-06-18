WILDWOOD CREST — The borough Recreation Department’s popular outdoor fitness program is set to begin Saturday, June 27.
The outdoor fitness classes include Zumba, boot camp, yoga, aerobics, weight training and more.
Daily Beach Pier fitness classes will be held on the Wildwood Crest Beach Pier at Heather Road from Saturday, June 27, through Sunday, Aug. 30. Classes are held each day at 8:30 a.m.
The Beach Pier fitness class schedule for 2020 is as follows: Sunday — Tai Chi; Monday — Yogalates; Tuesday — Cardio & Cut; Wednesday — Interval Training; Thursday — Interval Training; Friday — Pilates; Saturday — Interval Training.
Outdoor Zumba classes will be held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 8:30 a.m. from Saturday, June 27, through Monday, Sept. 7, at Centennial Park at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue.
Boot Camp fitness classes will be held each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. from June 28 through Sept. 6 at Centennial Park.
Sunset yoga classes will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from June 30 through Aug. 27. Classes will take place along the berm next to the gazebo at Sunset Lake at Miami and New Jersey avenues.
Cost is $5 for any one Wildwood Crest fitness class. A punch card good for any 20 classes can be purchased off any instructor for $80. No pre-registration is necessary.
Attendees should wear sneakers and comfortable clothing and should bring their own hand sanitizer. If needed, attendees should bring their own mats and weights. Attendees will be asked to follow proper social-distancing practices.
Call 609-523-0202 for more information.
