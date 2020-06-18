WILDWOOD CREST — Street reconstruction work on the 100 east blocks of Farragut Road and Miami Avenue in the Borough of Wildwood Crest is set to be completed no later than June 30, the borough has announced.
This work is part of a larger comprehensive street construction project along Pacific Avenue south of Rambler Road and a number of side streets by Asphalt Paving Systems Inc. The work includes improvements to water mains, sewer lines, storm sewers and street surfacing.
All work on this project was due to be suspended by June 15 in advance of the busy summer season. However, that deadline has been extended to allow for topcoat paving of Farragut Road and Miami Avenue in order to make the street surfaces as safe as possible, as quickly as possible.
Work on this project began last fall. Once topcoat paving of these streets is complete, all work will be suspended for the months of July and August. Work will recommence in the fall and is expected to be complete by the spring of 2021.
In addition, in conjunction with this project, South Jersey Gas plans to install residential gas lines and abandon the old gas main along the 100 East block of Farragut Road prior to street paving. South Jersey Gas has requested that all residents in this block that have not already done so contact them immediately to arrange for connection.
For more information, contact the Borough of Wildwood Crest’s engineering firm, DeBlasio and Associates, at 609-854-3311.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.