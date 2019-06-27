WILDWOOD CREST — The schedule for the borough's free Summer Music Series at Centennial Park is set for the 2019 season.
The first of 23 live music shows will be Wednesday, June 26, with Fuse Box performing classic and progressive rock hits beginning at 7:30 p.m..
Subsequent shows will be held each Saturday through Sept. 21 and each Wednesday through Aug. 28. All shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. Centennial Park is at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, near the beach entrance. Admission to each show is free. Attendees should bring a blanket or a chair.
The series includes many of the East Coast’s top tribute acts and cover bands performing a wide variety of music, from oldies to today’s rock-and-roll and dance hits.
The series will culminate on Saturday, Sept. 21, with a performance by the Chatterband, a show that coincides with Wildwood Crest’s annual Seafarers Celebration and features a fireworks show immediately following the performance.
For more information about the 2019 Wildwood Crest Summer Music Series, see WildwoodCrest.org or call 609-523-0202 or 609-522-0221.
2019 WILDWOOD CREST SUMMER MUSIC SERIES SCHEDULE
All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and are held at Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue.
Wednesday shows:
• June 26: Fuse Box (classic/progressive rock)
• July 3: Big House (dance/party hits)
• July 10: Dead Reckoning (Grateful Dead tribute)
• July 17: Star Band (oldies/Doo Wop/pop)
• July 24: Billy D Light (classic/progressive rock)
• July 31: Street Life Serenade (Billy Joel tribute)
• Aug. 7: Sass Faction (pop/dance hits)
• Aug. 14: Twelve:01 (classic/progressive rock)
• Aug. 21: Star Band (oldies/Doo Wop/pop)
• Aug. 28: Christopher Dean Band (rhythm & blues)
Saturday shows:
• June 29: Jamison Celtic Rock (pop/rock/Irish)
• July 6: Legacy Band (dance/party hits)
• July 13: Shot of Southern (modern country hits)
• July 20: M80 (best of ‘80s dance/party hits)
• July 27: Big Bleu (Motown/dance/pop hits)
• Aug. 3: Reign Band (oldies/Motown/dance hits)
• Aug. 10: Don’t Call Me Francis (dance/party hits)
• Aug. 17: Damn The Torpedoes (Tom Petty tribute)
• Aug. 24: B Street Band (Bruce Springsteen tribute)
• Aug. 31: Stellar Mojo (dance/party/funk hits)
• Sept. 7: The Journey Show/The U2 Show (Journey & U2 tribute)
• Sept. 14: Roundhouse Band (dance/party hits)
• Sept. 21: The Chatterband (dance/party hits)