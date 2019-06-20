Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTHERN DELAWARE, NORTHEAST MARYLAND, NEW JERSEY, AND PENNSYLVANIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHERN DELAWARE, NEW CASTLE. IN NORTHEAST MARYLAND, CECIL AND KENT MD. IN NEW JERSEY, ATLANTIC, ATLANTIC COASTAL CAPE MAY, CAMDEN, CAPE MAY, COASTAL ATLANTIC, COASTAL OCEAN, CUMBERLAND, EASTERN MONMOUTH, GLOUCESTER, HUNTERDON, MERCER, MIDDLESEX, MORRIS, NORTHWESTERN BURLINGTON, OCEAN, SALEM, SOMERSET, SOUTHEASTERN BURLINGTON, SUSSEX, WARREN, AND WESTERN MONMOUTH. IN PENNSYLVANIA, BERKS, CARBON, DELAWARE, EASTERN CHESTER, EASTERN MONTGOMERY, LEHIGH, LOWER BUCKS, MONROE, NORTHAMPTON, PHILADELPHIA, UPPER BUCKS, WESTERN CHESTER, AND WESTERN MONTGOMERY. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * THE SHOWERS AND SOME THUNDERSTORMS OVER SOUTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA AND ACROSS PARTS OF SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY THAT RESULTED IN FLASH FLOODING HAVE LIFTED TO THE NORTH AND ARE WEAKENING. FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS ARE BEING CONVERTED TO FLOOD WARNINGS, AND THESE FLOOD WARNINGS WILL BE IN PLACE FOR MOST OF TODAY. * ANOTHER ROUND OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL DEVELOP THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT. HEAVY RAINFALL WILL DEVELOP ONCE AGAIN WITH AS MUCH AS AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN IN A SHORT TIME. FLASH FLOODING ARE LIKELY ONCE AGAIN, AND IT WILL NOT TAKE MUCH ADDITIONAL RAINFALL TO RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING OVER ALREADY FLOODED AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING WHICH CAN BE LIFE-THREATENING. HEAVY RAIN IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR OVER A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. RAPIDLY RISING FLOOD WATERS MAY QUICKLY INUNDATE ROADWAYS. STREAMS AND CREEKS COULD LEAVE THEIR BANKS, FLOODING NEARBY PROPERTIES. PLEASE MONITOR THE FORECAST, ESPECIALLY IF YOU LIVE IN A LOCATION THAT IS PRONE TO FLOODING. BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION IF A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA. &&