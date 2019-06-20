WILDWOOD CREST — The borough will host ribbon-cutting ceremonies to celebrate vast improvements made at Sunset Lake along New Jersey Avenue from Rambler Road to Monterey Avenue, as well as those made along the beach block at Rambler Road. The ceremonies, which are open to the public, will be held 3 p.m. Friday, June 21.
The first ribbon-cutting will take place at the new Sunset Lake gazebo located near Louisville and New Jersey avenues at 3 p.m.
Improvements at Sunset Lake included a two-part project that included shoreline stabilization measures and recreational amenity upgrades.
Shoreline stabilization improvements were 90 percent funded through a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that totaled nearly $1.2 million.
Recreational amenity improvements at Sunset Lake include the replacement of the kayak launch stair structure with a fishing pier and kayak launch area with a floating dock compliant with ADA standards; an observation pier; replacement of the gazebo with a new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant gazebo; a drinking fountain and water filling station; bicycle racks; and low-level LED path lighting along all walkways. The borough received a grant of approximately $302,000 from the Cape May County Open Space program to help fund the project.
The entire Sunset Lake project was scheduled for completion in early June.
The second ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held near the beach entrance at Rambler Road at about 3:30 p.m.
The project at Rambler Road included numerous ADA-compliant upgrades; a traffic circle median at the eastern end of Rambler Road to promote a safer drop-off area for vehicles; better traffic flow and pedestrian and bicycle safety; more visible bicycle lanes; a concrete island at the entrance to the beachfront bike path; and additional bicycle racks. In addition, improvements at the beach entrance include a wider sidewalk, cable railings with wood posts, an ADA-compliant detectable warning surface at drop-off points and a replica lifeguard boat for photo opportunities.
Total cost of the project at Rambler Road was $220,431. More than half of the cost was covered by nearly $125,000 from a New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Small Cities ADA grant.
The improvements at Rambler Road were scheduled for completion in early June.
Various borough, county and state officials are expected to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremonies.
Call 609-522-5176 for further information.