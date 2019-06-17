Wildwood Crest to celebrate recreation improvements

WILDWOOD CREST — The borough will celebrate $2 million in shoreline stabilization and recreational improvements at Sunset Lake and along the beach block at Rambler Road starting at 3 p.m. Friday.

At 3 p.m. there will be a ribbon-cutting at the new Sunset Lake gazebo near Louisville and New Jersey avenues.

Shoreline stabilization improvements there were 90% funded through a $1.2 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to the borough.

Recreational improvements include a fishing pier and kayak launch area and floating dock, an observation pier, an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant gazebo, a drinking fountain and water filling station, bicycle racks and low-level LED lighting along all walkways. The Cape May County Open Space program provided a $302,000 grant to help fund the project.

A second ribbon-cutting will be held near the beach entrance at Rambler Road at 3:30 p.m.

The project there included ADA upgrades, creation of a safer drop-off area, more visible bicycle lanes, a concrete island at the entrance to the beachfront bike path and more bicycle racks.

The cost of the project at Rambler Road was $220,431, $125,000 of which was covered by a state Department of Community Affairs Small Cities ADA grant, according to the borough.