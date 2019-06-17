You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Leader of the Wildwoods

Wildwood Crest to celebrate recreation improvements

Wildwood Boardwalk Morning 24HR

Sunset at Sunset Lake on New Jersey Avenue in Wildwood Crest.

 Press archives

WILDWOOD CREST — The borough will celebrate $2 million in shoreline stabilization and recreational improvements at Sunset Lake and along the beach block at Rambler Road starting at 3 p.m. Friday.

At 3 p.m. there will be a ribbon-cutting at the new Sunset Lake gazebo near Louisville and New Jersey avenues.

Shoreline stabilization improvements there were 90% funded through a $1.2 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to the borough.

Recreational improvements include a fishing pier and kayak launch area and floating dock, an observation pier, an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant gazebo, a drinking fountain and water filling station, bicycle racks and low-level LED lighting along all walkways. The Cape May County Open Space program provided a $302,000 grant to help fund the project.

A second ribbon-cutting will be held near the beach entrance at Rambler Road at 3:30 p.m.

The project there included ADA upgrades, creation of a safer drop-off area, more visible bicycle lanes, a concrete island at the entrance to the beachfront bike path and more bicycle racks. 

The cost of the project at Rambler Road was $220,431, $125,000 of which was covered by a state Department of Community Affairs Small Cities ADA grant, according to the borough. 

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.