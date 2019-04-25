Wildwood Crest to hold boroughwide 17th annual yard sale

WILDWOOD CREST — Bargain hunters are encouraged to spend the day in Wildwood Crest for the 17th annual Borough-Wide Yard Sale 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4.
The event will feature nearly 200 yard sale locations throughout the borough.
In addition, the borough will also offer free access to a paper shredding truck for its residents 9 a.m. to noon May 4 at the Department of Public Works yard, 120 W. Newark Ave. Proof of residency or a Wildwood Crest recycling permit will be required to use the shredder.
Maps featuring yard sale locations will be available beginning Friday, May 3, at the following locations: Wildwood Crest Borough Hall, 6101 Pacific Ave.; Crest Pier Recreation Center, 5800 Ocean Ave.; Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool, 8800 New Jersey Ave.; and The Hardware Store, 105 W. Aster Road.
The yard sale location map will also be available online at wildwoodcrest.org beginning Thursday, May 2.
Rain date for the yard sale is Sunday, May 5. The paper shredder will be available May 4 rain or shine.
Residents and visitors are reminded to obey all traffic laws as they travel through town on the day of the event.
Those wishing to participate in the yard sale can download applications from the from page of the borough website at wildwoodcrest.org. Deadline to register is Friday, April 26.
The Borough-Wide Yard Sale is sponsored by the Wildwood Crest Department of Public Works. Call 609-522-7446 for more information.